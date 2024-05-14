Just in: Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0 to move atop Premier League

Manchester City has defeated Tottenham with 2 goals to close in on an unprecedented fourth Premier League title.
Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday and moved to within one win of a record fourth-straight Premier League title.
The three-time defending champion will go into the final round of games on Sunday with a two-point lead on second-place Arsenal.
