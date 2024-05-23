Just in: DSS storms Emir of Kano’s Palace

DSS operatives

The operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, have stormed the palace of Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as rumours of imminent deposition of the Emir thicken.

This is coming at a time when Kano State Assembly passed the Kano State Emirates Council Amendment Law (repeal bill), 2024.

Journalists who visited the palace around 11am, saw some DSS operatives stationed in the palace.

Though the Emir of Kano was said to be in Ogun State on a private visit to Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the security operatives were seen at the entrance of the palace waiting for any eventuality.