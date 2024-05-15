Jumia partners Easybuy, launches Buy Now Pay Later option to its consumers

Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa has announced a strategic partnership with Newedge (Easybuy), an innovative finance company in Nigeria, to offer consumers a convenient way to shop online. This partnership allows consumers across Nigeria to buy their desired products and make flexible payments over a set period of time.



With this collaboration, consumers will experience a new level of convenience when shopping on the Jumia platform. By integrating Easybuy’s BNPL solution, Jumia removes the barrier of immediate payment, empowering consumers to confidently purchase the items they want. This financial freedom, coupled with a streamlined checkout process that incorporates BNPL options, creates a smoother and more accessible shopping experience for everyone.



According to Sunil Natraj, CEO, Jumia Nigeria,”Partnering with Easybuy to provide our consumers with a much-needed Buy Now, Pay Later solution is a win-win for everyone. We understand the importance of offering flexible payment options especially in this challenging economic environment. This partnership is a testament of our commitment to empowering our consumers and providing them with the tools they need to shop conveniently. We are confident that EasyBuy’s BNPL solution will be a valuable addition to our platform and contribute significantly to the growth of e-commerce in Nigeria. ”



Also speaking, Jessica Ugwuoke, CEO, Newedge Finance Limited, said: “As a leading ‘buy now, pay later’ solution provider, we are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Jumia, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Africa. This partnership aims to transform the online shopping experience, making it more flexible and accessible for millions of consumers. Under this partnership, customers shopping on Jumia can now benefit from Easybuy’s seamless buy-now, pay-later service, allowing them to purchase a wide array of products, from electronics to home essentials with flexible payment options. This initiative represents a significant milestone in our commitment to financial inclusion and digital innovation.”



As the Nigerian e-commerce landscape continues to experience growth, innovative solutions like Buy Now, Pay Later hold immense potential to further drive financial inclusion and unlock new opportunities for consumers and businesses nationwide.