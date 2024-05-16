Jonathan, Obasanjo advocate return to sustainable development plans

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has advocated for the restoration of long-term development plans to enhance sustainable national growth and progress.

Jonathan who made the declaration on Tuesday in Abuja at the public presentation of three books authored by his former aide, Professor Sylvester Monye, also declared that no nation truly develops where policies are anchored on the whims and caprices of politicians.

Noting that good governance is driven by well-thought-out policies, Dr Jonathan stated: “We must have sustainable plans, be it medium or long-term plans, to attain meaningful development and achieve our national goals. ”

Similarly, former Chief President Olusegun Obasanjo who chaired the event also affirmed that the issue of planning is critical to a nation’s survival and prosperity.

The three books written by Prof. Monye who served as special adviser to President Jonathan on Performance, Monitoring, and Evaluation include ‘A Compendium Of Development Plans 1999 – 2020’, ‘The Concession Of Asaba International Airport’ and ‘The Ministerial Scorecard’.

Speaking further, President Jonathan said: “It is quite telling that the books he is presenting today are on national development, policy implementation and public service. I am always impressed when people who have served in government document their experience in governance.

“This is because when they share their experiences, they provide valuable insights on government policies, promote deeper understanding of the intricacies of governance, and motivate younger people to aspire to leadership positions.”