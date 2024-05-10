Jonathan calls for new school curriculum to accommodate skills acquisition

By Ozioruva Aliu

FORMER President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Friday, called for the review of the nation’s School Education Curriculum to prioritize skill acquisition, technology and de-emphasize certificates.

Jonathan made this call as Chairman on the 25th anniversary celebration of Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo State where he explained that emphasis on skills acquisition and technology in all fields of the country’s educational system was the way to go to hasten the development of the country.

He frowned at cultism and bullying at the nation’s lower school system and called on government at all levels to put a stop to the menace.

He commended former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar for approving the establishment of Igbinedion University which he said has encouraged the establishment of several private universities in the country and appreciated the Founder of Igbinedion University, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom for running the school that gave the impetus to other entrepreneurs to establish private universities in the country.

The former President also noted challenges women were facing in various career fields, advocated that limitations against women progression in their chosen fields of endeavour should be eliminated while recalling the challenges faced by women in the military that made him as President, to direct that the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), should commence admission of women into the institution.

“While I was pushing for progressive ideas as President some people were resisting them and as soon as I left office, those ideas were abandoned”, the former President disclosed.

In his comment, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, commended Chief Igbinedion for his foresight in establishing the University, saying “25 years ago, we gave a license to establish this University and Esama has been making progress. Esama, we congratulate you. In the next 25 years most of us won’t be here. I wish you well in your celebration”.

Earlier, Deputy Pro-Chancellor of the University, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, who spoke on behalf of the Pro-Chancellor, and Founder of the University, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, said 25 years after, the noble effort of establishing the institution has paid off with the springing up of more private universities in the country.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ikechukwu Ezemonye who reeled out several achievements of the institution in the past 25 years, disclosed that it has churned 60,000 graduates since inception.