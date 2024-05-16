Job creation, solution to youth criminality -Rep Atu

By Dennis Agbo

The House of Representatives member for Enugu North/Enugu South Federal Constituency, Chimaobi Atu, has said that youth unemployment is the bane of crimes and criminality in Nigeria.

He therefore sked government at all levels to deploy skill acquisition to fight the increasing wave of crime and insecurity in Nigeria.

The lawmaker who decried the rate of unemployment in the country, noted that the youths form the larger part of the nation’s workforce and asked them to refrain from ideleness.

Atu spoke in Enugu, Tuesday, at the flag-off of a five-day training and empowerment programme he organised in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for 150 SS3 students and fresh school leavers in his constituency, on making and marketing of chemical products such as soaps, detergents, germicides among others.

He cited the recent projection by KPMG and NBC that by the end of 2024, unemployment will rise to over 40.6 percent, emphasising that “if we fail to do something very fast, it may even rise to 50 percent by 2026. This is not good for any country that is ready to end multi-dimensional poverty and crime.”

At said that as a member of the Defence Committee in the National Assembly, he was aware that the crime rate will continue to rise in the country except the young population are trained and empowered.

“When our young ones are not equipped with skills, they will certainly become a tool in the hands of crime promoters. Make no mistakes, there is a strong relationship between lack of skills and crime. Some of these criminal elements were recruited because they were not busy with anything. If you are busy, nobody can talk you into crime. This explains why I have continued to invest in education and training,” Atu said.

The legislator urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity, disclosing that another set of 100 young people will be trained on renewable energy next month.

Head, Accreditation and Curriculum Department, Centre for Management and Development Abuja, Dr. Francis Iyanga who was represented by Haruna Marouk stated that the entrepreneurial skills programme was in line with the strategies of Federal Government towards wealth creation and poverty reduction in Nigeria.