Jnr. Pope: My script says nothing about a river – survivor actor, Martin Mgba

By Ayo Onikoyi

As the family of late actor, Junior Pope prepares to lay him to rest on Friday, May 17, 2024, more revelations continue to trickle in about the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate boat mishap that led to his death and that of others last month.

A Portharcourt-based actor, Martin Mgba a.k.a Martin DC, who was on the set of the movie and who also took a boat ride across the River Anam on the fateful day has shed more light on the incident.

He told Potpourri, he never knew he would have anything to do with crossing a river as his script had nothing of such in it. He also raised some questions that may have spiritual implications. Excerpts:

What happened on that fateful day, what brought about the boat ride?

When I got the script for the job, I didn’t know we were going to have anything to do with a river or something. It was on Monday, the 8th of April. So after that shoot on Monday, the production manager, Mr. Ogolo, came to me and others and said, “Tomorrow we are going to Anam, a village in Anambra, and we are going to cross the River Niger.”

That was when I heard for the first time that we would have to enter a boat. And I was like, nobody told me about this. Even TC Virus was complaining that “I dey owe water people,” that’s what he said. So on Tuesday, we went there for the first day, and that morning we were all waiting for Junior Pope and the rest of the cast. So TC Virus came and went to buy Fanta, alligator pepper, and something else, I didn’t pay attention to, and went to the water, did some rituals and all of that, and threw those things he bought inside the water and money as well. And then he came back. To me, I was like he said he was owing the river people and probably wanted to appease them. So for him, that’s how he appealed.

The boat only carries 12 people plus the pilot, that makes it 13. The crew and the cast. There are just three boats. It was just one that had an accident.

We have Junior Pope, TC Virus, the director, his name is Movement, we have Emeka Mercy Johnson, we have one of the actors, Skoobi, we also have the P&S, his name is Sean Israel , we have the Young ones that died, Precious Friday Abigail, and Alanti, I don’t know the names of others.

Out of these people, how many survived?

It was five people that died. The director survived. The DOP, Mr. Emeka, survived, TC Virus, Skoobi survived, his girlfriend survived, then Sean survived and the boat rider.

What made you people survive?

The director and the DOP were wearing life jackets so they had a better chance of survival. TC Virus said he was holding onto that rope, so he used it. Skoobi’s girlfriend survived, TC said he saved her. I heard the boat driver said he was the one who saved her too. But Skoobi told me it was one guy from that village that saved his girlfriend, so I don’t know who saved her exactly, Skoobi survived too, I don’t know how he came out. Sean Israel came out too, I don’t know how they survived. Mr. Ogolo, the production manager, survived too. He was not wearing a life jacket. He said he was holding onto the DOP, because the DOP was wearing a life jacket.

Why were some people wearing life jackets and others not?

About the life jacket, at cable, that’s what they call the place, the Harbour or the river shore.

From the first time until the last day this happened, there are about 100 boats, and people use them every day. No person I saw wore a life jacket. Nobody there uses a life jacket, except after this accident they will start. I heard that the DOP insisted that he wanted a life jacket, which is why he got one.

But there was a report that the producer made life jackets available for everyone. Isn’t it so?

The person who contacted me for this job is the production manager, not the producer, so they got my number and cast my name for the job. I don’t really have any information about it. So when I got there, I noticed there was a life jacket because they gave me one on that Wednesday morning, which means it was available for us. But I heard that the DOP paid for it. I don’t know how the life jacket came about, but that morning, one of the crew members brought a life jacket.

So, were you wearing a life jacket when the accident happened?

I was actually on the first boat that left. I was not on Junior Pope’s boat. I was waiting for them to arrive.

At what time did you hear about the accident, and what was your reaction?

I came out very early. I was there, waiting. TC Virus called me that morning and was angry that he wasn’t going to come again for the job. I asked him what happened, and he said he just finished talking with Pope on the phone, so I’m the only person he’s calling again, like we are the only people he regards. He said Adanmma has not given him his money. I told him he just has to come because we have already started, and she will definitely give him his money. He said he was going to come with some boys to come and cause trouble, but I told him to calm down because I am also in this. He said okay, he’s coming after I talked to him. I was supposed to wait for him so we could go together, but later, after waiting, I decided to go out. So, when I got to the island, I was there with one of the actors, and at some point, I fell asleep. After 40 minutes, I saw people crying. I saw Ogolo crying, and I went to ask him why he was crying. He said the rest of them were in the River Niger, that the boat had capsized and everybody was in the water. It seemed confusing to me because we had been crossing this water, even around 10 pm we crossed the water and nothing happened, even with Junior Pope. So, what was the problem? I asked. I was confused because I didn’t know what to say.

So, that was not the first time you guys crossed the river?

That was the second day of our journey on that river. We had gone to and fro.

…Because from the video Junior Pope made, he was warning the driver that he was speeding too fast. Could that be the reason the boat capsized?

That video has been confusing people a lot. That video was actually made the first day he came filming, not the day he died. It was just him and the driver alone on that set. The reason why it was just him and that driver alone on that boat is that he came late to the set. So, we were all waiting for him on the set. That was him coming on his own. He made that journey without any issue at all.

Were you at the river shore when they brought the dead bodies?

I was not there.

What did you learn afterwards about the people who died?

It was a bit confusing. The women who reside on that island were all crying, saying these things don’t happen around here, so I was a bit confused. I think there is more to this. According to the driver, TC Virus was obstructing him from seeing when the other boat came very close because he was standing and ringing the bell. That’s why I’m confused. It’s very wrong and unprofessional for TC Virus to stand and be ringing a bell. But then the driver cannot tell me that TC Virus, who is very slim, and the River Niger, which is very wide, would obstruct him from seeing what is coming in front. That is a very big lie. The Niger River is very wide. Nothing can cover you from seeing a boat that is coming. I am yet to understand what they are saying. Let us assume that the pilot was carried away or something. Now the boat tumbled, I heard Emeka say they threw a Jerrican to Junior Pope to hold since he’s not wearing a life jacket. I don’t know who threw the Jerrican. They said while he was drowning, they threw him the Jerrican, but he was too scared to hold on to it and left the Jerrican, struggled and sank to the ground, and they left him and carried the rest away and came back for him. So, the story is fishy. They can’t tell me that people struggling for life would throw a Jerrican to someone in the water too. But then it can be an accident. Some people said it’s spiritual. TC Virus said he was owing water people. Even when we were coming back at night, he also rang a bell. Why he was ringing a bell is something I can’t say.