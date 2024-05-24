Jnr Pope Death: Boat driver was uncertified — NSIB

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has issued a preliminary report on the boat accident involving Jnr Pope and 11 Nollywood movie production crew members on the Anambra River, revealing that the boat driver was not certified to operate the vessel.

The report further disclosed that the fibre boat was not registered with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). The outboard engine fibre boat was carrying 12 passengers and one driver.

According to the NSIB, the boat driver was distracted by the rowdiness on board and failed to maintain proper lookout. The high-speed boat collided with a crossing canoe after its occupant jumped out upon seeing the rapidly approaching vessel.

The collision, which occurred at high speed, caused the boat to capsize, throwing all occupants into the Anam River. The incident resulted in five people being fatally injured and seven rescued.

Director of Transport and Investigation, Engr. Abdullahi Babanya, alongside NSIB Director General Captain Alex Badeh, disclosed these findings while releasing four investigation reports and twenty safety recommendations.

During a briefing on the release of the first quarter 2024 investigation reports on air and marine transportation incidents in Abuja, the Bureau noted that only one passenger on board the boat wore a life jacket, which they had brought themselves, as the operator did not provide life jackets to others.

The report also highlighted that the rescue operation was delayed due to the absence of trained divers.

In its safety recommendations, the Bureau urged NIWA to ensure that all commercial boats (carrying goods or passengers) are registered and that adequate safety measures are implemented and enforced on inland waterways.

They also recommended training local fishermen and boat association members as rescue divers to enable prompt rescue operations in future incidents.

The four reports released included: the Final report on a serious incident involving Embraer EMB-145LR registered 5N-BVD operated by Air Peace Limited at Kaduna Airport on January 14, 2021. Incident involving a ground collision between a Lavatory Service Truck operated by Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) and a parked Boeing 737-300 aircraft registered 5N-DAB operated by Max Air Limited at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on November 21, 2021.

Others are: Preliminary report on a serious incident involving an MD-82 aircraft operated by Dana Airlines Limited registered 5N-BKI at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on April 23, 2024. Preliminary report on a boat accident that occurred one nautical mile from Onono Jetty in Anambra West LGA, en route to Asaba Jetty in Delta State on April 10, 2024.

In his welcome remarks, the NSIB DG emphasized that the purpose of the investigation reports is not to assign blame or liability, stressing that the four reports contain 20 safety recommendations addressed to relevant entities within the transportation system to prevent future accidents or serious incidents when fully implemented.