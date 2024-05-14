Jigawa varsity plants 1,000 trees to mitigate climate change

The Atta Aten of Ganawuri planting one of the trees

The Sule Lamido University (SLU), Kafinhausa in Jigawa, has planted 1,000 assorted tree seedlings to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The tree planting campaign tagged: ‘Greener SLU’ was being anchored by the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences (SMS).

This is contained in a statement by Mr Sadiq Lawal, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, on Tuesday in Dutse.

The statement quoted the Dean of the Faculty, Dr Mustapha Hussaini, as saying that the gesture was aimed at enhancing green environment and vegetation in the university.

The don said the campaign was part of the faculty’s desire to impact on the university and the host communities.

While presenting a paper titled, ”The Need to Make SLU Greener: A paramount Tree Planting Campaign”, Dr Isma’ila Abdullahi, Head, Department of Geography, said that Nigeria’s climate and soil conditions created a favourable environment for natural trees to survive.

“Trees contribute to the country’s rich biodiversity and provide many benefits such as food and snacks, medicinal properties, shades and timber.

”Trees also, with their unique features and distinctive roles demonstrate the beauty and importance of Nigeria’s natural heritage,” Abdullahi was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Muhammad Ibrahim-Yakasai urged the university community to plant trees in view of its importance towards desertification control.

“The programme goes in line with the Jigawa Government’s policy of making the state green through tree planting”.