Jhay Splash’s ‘Vibe With Jhay Splash’ album excites fans

By Rita Okoye

Jhay Splash’s latest album, “Vibe With Jhay Splash,” has been generating excitement among fans.

Released under SS Records Global Empire, the album features eight tracks that showcase Jhay Splash’s unique sound and artistic vision in the Afrobeat genre.

Collaborating with talented artists such as Magnito, Whizzberry, Echez, and Cilla, Jhay Splash who’s real name is Judith Chinenye Edega delivers a rich and varied musical experience.

The album opens with “Eledumare,” a soulful homage to divine providence. The focus tracks, “Miracle” and “Omo Jeje,” stand out with their infectious rhythms and heartfelt lyrics.

“Miracle” celebrates the wonders of love and life’s unexpected blessings, while “Omo Jeje” brings an irresistible groove that is sure to get listeners dancing.

Other tracks like “Jennifer” and “Big On Thanks” continue to highlight Jhay Splash’s versatility. “Jennifer” tells a compelling story of love and longing, whereas “Big On Thanks” is a heartfelt expression of gratitude.

The album also includes “Missing You,” a poignant track about lost love, and “Sweet Candy,” a sugary sweet tune that showcases Jhay Splash’s playful side. “You Don’t Know Me” rounds out the collection with a powerful message of self-empowerment and individuality.

With “Vibe With Jhay Splash,” Jhay Splash not only provides a captivating listening experience but also firmly establishes her presence in the music scene.

Judith Chinenye Edega’s ability to blend traditional Afrobeat with contemporary sounds makes her a fresh and exciting voice in the industry. Fans and new listeners alike will find plenty to love in this vibrant and heartfelt album.