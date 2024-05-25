IVF: Alliance Hospital achieves great feat with birth of triplets

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Alliance Hospital,an Abuja based multi-specialty private health facility,has achieved great feat in its In Vitro Fertilization,IVF procedures with the birth of triplets.

The achievement came just after a year when the state-of-the-art IVF center was launched by the proprietor of an Abuja based Human Rights Radio, Ahmed Isah, otherwise known as Ordinary President.

Announcing the feat at a news conference, Friday,in Abuja, Chief Consultant Orthopeadics Surgeon and Medical Director of Alliance Hospital,,Dr. Christopher Otabor, explained that the feat was achieved through the hospital’s immense investment in IVF state-of-the-art equipment.

Otabor said the feat marked a 70% success rate in the hospital’s IVF procedures.

He said:“We are proud to report a 70% success rate in our IVF procedures, a remarkable achievement considering that global success rates typically range between 35% and 40 percent.”

Otabor,who disclosed that the hospital currently has over 15 IVF pregnancies, with the birth of the triplets marking a particularly joyous occasion,attributed the success to the hospital’s investment in state-of-the-art equipment and dedication of personnel.

Otabor,who noted that superior performance depends on superior learning and effort, highlighted the hospital ‘s commitment to excellence.

According to him,in addition to the IVF, Alliance Hospital had carried out complex surgeries, among which included hip replacements and spine surgeries.

Otabor explained that the hospital’s feat showcased its broad medical capabilities.

The medical expert,who was visibly elated over the feat achieved by his medical facility,

presented the family with walkers and other gifts just as he announced a scholarship programme for the family.

In these regards, he said each child will receive ₦100,000 annually for primary and secondary education and ₦300,000 annually for university education.

“While we may not sponsor them to prestigious institutions like Harvard, this financial support will significantly contribute to their educational expenses,”he said.

The Special Guest of Honour at the event and owner of Human Rights Radio, Ordinary President Ahmed Isah, represented by his Personal Assistant, Barr. Pamella Pius, said: “This development will bring happiness to many homes that have been childless for years.”

“Today, we witness the first IVF babies at Alliance Hospital. It is a joy for us at Human Rights Radio and Television to see not just one but three babies born at once. I can imagine the joy in this home that has been without children for the past ten years and now has three. That’s a triple blessing. One of the prayers of Ordinary President has come to pass”,he added.

On his part, Dr. Mike Enokela, Head of the IVF Centre,emphasized the increasing demand for IVF services due to rising infertility rates.

He noted that the center has attracted clients from both Nigeria and abroad.

Hear him:“Our success rates are impressive, and we have helped many women from developed countries conceive when other centers could not.”

He explained that the centre also offers advanced services like pre-implantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) for couples at risk of genetic disorders, ensuring healthy pregnancies and fulfilling the desires of many families.

Dr. Enokela praised the hospital’s CMD for providing the enabling environment necessary for such success.

He said: “We are just pencils in the hands of the creator, writing stories of joy and happiness for many families,” he concluded, celebrating the hospital’s role in transforming lives through its IVF programme.”

On his part, father of the triplets, Mr. Greg Osakwe,who was visibly elated over the development, thanked God for what he called “beautiful gifts.”

Mr Osakwe explained that before finding solace in Alliance Hospital,they had been to several places in search of a solution to their inability to conceive a child.

“Today, we are glad that the Lord has blessed us and wiped away our tears,” the father of three said in an emotion ladden voice.