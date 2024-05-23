Ireland, Norway, Spain to recognise Palestine

Norway, Ireland, and Spain have announced that their countries will formally recognise Palestine as an independent state in the interest of “peace in the Middle East”.

Jonas Store, Norway’s prime minister, said a two-state solution was also in Israel’s best interest.

Store, who spoke yesterday, added that Norway’s formal recognition of Palestine as a state would be made on May 28.

“There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition. In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured [in Gaza], we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike — two states, living side by side, in peace and security,” the prime minister said.

Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s prime minister, also slated May 28 as the date when the country’s council of ministers would recognise an independent Palestinian state.

Sanchez accused Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, of putting the two-state solution in “danger” with his policy of “pain and destruction” in Gaza, adding that Spain’s recognition was a decision “for peace, for justice and for coherence”.

“Spain will be accompanied by other European countries. The more there are of us, the sooner we will achieve a ceasefire. We are not going to give up. Recognition is not just the end, it’s just the beginning.

“This recognition is not an attack on anyone, nor a recognition against the Jewish people, nor is it in favour of Hamas,” he said.

Shortly after Norway’s announcement, Ireland’s Prime Minister, Simon Harris, said his country would also recognise a Palestinian state, but did not specify when.

“Today, Ireland, Norway, and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine.

“Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision,” Harris said at a news conference.