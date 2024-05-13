IPP can close Nigeria’s electricity generation gap—Sabrud MD

The Managing Director Sabrud Consortium Nigeria Limited, an indigenous metre manufacturing company, Mr Chiso Nwangwu, has called on the Federal Government to provide support for home-based electricity generating companies to boost the overall generation.



Nwangwu, who spoke in Awka, yesterday, said Nigeria could no longer continue to rely on the traditional hydro power generating companies in the quest to solve her energy challenges, adding that Independent Power Projects (IPP) such as the Aba Power Project, which was built by Geometric Power, should be encouraged and supported.



The meter manufacturer said firms with technical and financial capacity should be allowed to go into the electricity generation value chain to engender competition and market price driven tariff regime.

He said: “IPP as exemplified by Aba Power Projects powered by Geometric Power is an experiment that has worked, the impact on Aba industrial cluster and indeed the South-East is impressive.



“That is why we are calling in the Federal Government through the Minister of Power, Mr Bayo Adelabu to support the initiative and urge President Bola Tinubu to give special attention to such matters.”

Nwangwu said Sabrud, as a critical component in the energy supply market, would ensure that the Federal Government’s target of metering every electricity customer was achieved through production of quality prepaid meters and other industry inputs.



He said mass and comprehensive metering will give both electricity providers and consumers more value as against the estimated system which was hugely a subject of disagreement and dissatisfaction.

According to him, Nigeria has the ability to meet her meter demands, our quality is of international standard and our production capacity is high but we need government support interns of foreign exchange concession for material and protection from unchecked importation.