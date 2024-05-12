Invictus Games: Prince Harry, Meghan arrive in Lagos

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, accompanied by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has landed in Lagos to embark on a three-day visit to Nigeria.

According to reports, their itinerary includes a meeting with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House in Marina.

Recall that Prince Harry, the founder of the Invictus Games for wounded military veterans, arrived in Nigeria on Friday, continuing his efforts to promote the sporting event.

During their stay in Lagos, the royal couple attended the Dream Big Basketball clinic hosted by the Giant of Africa Foundation at Ilupeju Grammar School. Masai Ujiri, President of the Giant of Africa Foundation, praised the couple for their role in inspiring African youth through sports.

Expressing their excitement to participate in programs aimed at empowering young people in Africa, Prince Harry and Meghan emphasized the importance of such initiatives.

In Abuja, the prince’s team, adorned in yellow, engaged in an exhibition match against a team led by Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff. Despite taking an early lead with players seated on foam mats, some missing legs, Prince Harry’s team was defeated by Team CDS.

Later, the royal couple attended a reception for military families, where they were greeted by traditional dancers who showcased their talents with acrobatic performances.