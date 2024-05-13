International Best Practices: SON partners FTAN, LASG

(Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso-Okeke, Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mrs Oloruntoyin Atekoja, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Mr Nkereuwem Onung, National President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria and Mr Folarin Coker, Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), during a standardisation conference organised by SON in Lagos, on Friday.

… Can a Principal compete against its Agent, NANTA President charges SON

By Jimoh Babatunde

The quest for International best practices in service delivery in the tourism industry came to the fore in Lagos last week as the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) partnered with the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) and Lagos State Government to implement standardisation in hotel services across the state.

Speaking at the conference with “Implementing International Best Practices in Hospitality Businesses” as the theme, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso-Okeke, Director-General, SON, said standardisation was important to strengthening quality in tourism businesses in Nigeria.

“Today, SON is collaborating with private sector umbrella body, FTAN and Lagos state government authorities, to implement existing international and national standards.

“These are NIS ISO 22483:2021- hotels service requirements and NIS 489:2020- hotels and serviced accommodation management system and rating, requirements and guidance for use.

“These are built into a certification scheme, to carry out certification of hospitality establishments within Nigeria.

“SON certification will ensure international best practices in the different tourism business operations.

“In hospitality establishments, it will steer up the zeal for hospitality businesses to adequately train their staff and ensure consistency in their service delivery,” he said.

Chukwunonso-Okeke noted that SON’s certification would add value to the hospitality establishments.

He said it would also assist them to compete globally, improve their reputation, increase the confidence of employers and employees as well as earning power.

He said tourism being one of the largest employers of labour in Nigeria and capable of gainfully engaging the youth, could also increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“It is important to mention that some investors come to Nigeria because they are aware that the Nigerian tourism market is open and has less competition in the aspect of quality.

“Nigeria has what any country needs to boost its economy in tourism. We have unique tourist sites, a rich culture and population.

“Nigerian tourism experts participate actively in national, regional and international tourism standardisation activities.

“Their contributions in the development of ISO Standards for accommodation, restaurants and adventure tourism, are still appreciated by the international standards community,” he said.

Also speaking on the importance of standardisation in the tourism industry, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Lagos state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, said standardisation plays a pivotal role in ensuring quality, consistency and competitiveness within the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Benson-Awoyinka, represented by Mrs Oloruntoyin Atekoja, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, explained that standardisation remains the cornerstone upon which the tourism industry can thrive on a global stage.

“Embracing international best practices not only elevates our offerings but also strengthens our position as a premier destination for travellers seeking unforgettable experiences.

“While we acknowledge the challenges in meeting international standards, we also recognise the immense opportunities that standardisation brings for growth, innovation and sustainable development within our industry.

“Let me reaffirm the unwavering commitment of the Lagos state government in supporting initiatives that promote standardisation and excellence in tourism and hospitality-related services.

“It is in line with this standardisation that the ministry is currently digitising its hotel licensing processes and other regulatory activities.

But the question on the lips of many participants was the vexed issue of which role or roles the bodies, the stakeholders should play.

The President of FTAN, Mr Nkereuwem Onung, silently provided the answer when he said “I stand on the premise earlier put forward by the Director General of NTDA, that collaboration is the way forward, to sanitize our industry with Standardisation.

“We have to come together, because it is only when we do it right, that we can stand tall among the comity of nations, and everyone related to the industry will benefit, the government, the private sector, investors, hotel guests and there will be creation of jobs because we are doing it right.”

But the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) president, Mr Yinka Folami, sought the opinion of Standard Organisation of Nigeria on the vexatious issue in Nigeria where foreign airlines compete with established and registered travel agents in the distribution and marketing of tickets channel ecosystem, requesting the government agency to throw light on the infraction.

“We are gathered here to discuss International best practices in the tourism industry, and it is clear that NANTA duly wishes to seek clarification on what should be the best practice relationship between a principal and an agent, because we have seen in Nigeria where our principles set up city offices (contrary to BASA), offer direct special deals to our clients, thus cutting travel practitioners off the chain and denying the traveller of the opportunity of the service of a professional travel advisor” NANTA President noted.

Chidinma Ewuzie, Conformity Assessment Officer, SON, acknowledged that such interventions are germane to the critical understanding of global best practices in service delivery but pointed out that the International Standards Organisation world body grouped travel services under another category.

She, however, promised that SON may put together a sub-travel trade sector workshop in collaboration with NANTA to properly define the very troubling scenario in Nigeria that may impact negatively on service delivery in the travel trade sector.

“We shall take note and work around it. Cargo services, for instance, are captured under the best practices ecosystem, and we sure can discuss the travel trade services template through a focal workshop.