Intensify efforts to arrest, prosecute Yahaya Bello, ActionAid tells FG

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- IMMUNITY on governors ends after eight years in office, therefore accountability is demanded for their actions and inactions by relevant security and anti-graft agencies, which is now a drama piece in Kogi State for over one month as former Governor, Yahaya Bello is still in hiding, despite court orders given to his lawyers to produce him, therefore, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Wednesday, challenged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to arrest and prosecute him for justice to prevail.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, said there is no need to waste time anymore on Yahaya Bello rather it is expected of the Presidency to wield its full authority and do more towards the immediate arrest of the former governor.

Mamedu said: “When a former governor eludes legal accountability, it reflects poorly on the nation’s commitment to the rule of law and justice. This situation with Yahaya Bello demands more rigorous intervention than what is currently being deployed.

“In such extreme circumstances, one would expect the Presidency to wield its full authority and do more towards the immediate arrest of the former governor, ensuring he faces charges in a competent court of law.

“Allegations of corruption totalling over N80 billion against a former governor and his aide are grave matters that cannot be taken lightly, and the handling of their arrest should reflect the seriousness of these charges.

“If Yahaya Bello believes in his innocence, he should not hide behind any false pretense. Instead, he should step forward to defend himself and his integrity. His evasion of law enforcement only adds to public suspicion and further tarnishes his reputation.

“Surrendering to authorities and cooperating with the judicial process is essential for addressing the charges against him in a lawful manner. Demonstrating respect for the rule of law and legal institutions is not only in his best interest but also crucial for upholding the integrity of the nation’s justice system.

“The EFCC must ensure stronger coordination with the police, customs, navy and other security agencies to prevent further evasion, particularly under disguise. Engaging with international anti-corruption agencies to track and apprehend all those involved in the corruption charges who may want to flee the country, including Yahaya Bello, is very important now in ensuring that justice is served.”

However, he called on the National Assembly to pull its weight on the matter to ensure whoever is aiding and abetting persons who are called to account for their deeds is also dealt with, “Additionally, the National Assembly and the Kogi State Assembly, should exercise its legislative function to investigate and address any misuse of power by Governor Ododo.

“Where the constitution empowers the State Assembly, to investigate and hold to account (including motion to impeach) the Governor of Kogi State, who enjoys immunity as a sitting Governor.

“Upholding the independence of the judiciary is paramount to prevent political interference in investigations and prosecutions. All individuals, regardless of their status, must be held accountable under the law.

“If both Governor Ododo and Yahaya Bello are found guilty, they must face the full consequences of their actions. After all, the immunity of a sitting Governor is not absolute. The national and state assembly should take appropriate action to ensure that Governor Ododo is held accountable and that Yahaya Bello is brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, he warned that, “The eyes of Nigerians and the international community are on this case, and failure to address it decisively may tarnish Nigeria’s reputation and deter international engagement in governance and judicial partnerships.”

He also added that, “The EFCC must reassure the public of the government’s commitment to justice and its intolerance for any obstruction of the legal process. Governor Ododo must be reminded that his immunity is not absolute, and he will be held accountable for his actions eventually.”