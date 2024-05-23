Institute moves to improve poor quality of education in North West

By Bashir Bello

The National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration, (NIEPA-NIGERIA), has moved to change narrative and improve poor quality of education resultant of school children drop out among others in North-West region of Nigeria.

Besides, the institute attributed the cause of the poor quality of education in the region to poor Teacher Professional Development.

The Institute’s Director General, Dr. David Shofoyeke made this known while declaring open a 7-day training workshop organized by the institute for 60 head teachers, education officers and principals on effective school management in 21st century.

Dr. Shofoyeke who was represented by Dr. Grace Tolulope said the Teachers Development Programme is a panacea to the poor quality education hence the resolve of the institute to commence the training in the region.

According to him, “the state of basic education indicates that 70 per cent of children in Nigeria cannot read with meaning or solve simple maths problems (Nigeria Measuring of Learning Achievement (2017). Only 49 per cent and 55 per cent of children in school achieve basic proficiency in literacy and numeracy, respectively. Furthermore, National Assessment on Learning in Basic Education in Nigeria (NALABE, 2018) report on Stare achievement on content and cognitive domains shows that the national mean scores in Maths and English Language were 64.40% and 63.43% respectively. Human Development Index (2020) shows that Nigeria has low Human Development Index score of 0.539 which is largely attributable to poor performance in education. High rate of school dropout, low transition, and completion rates largely because of poor-quality education: 4 million children drop out annually between Primary 1 & JSS 3 due to poor quality education.

“Some of the causes of the above scenarios include Teacher Professional Development (TPD) that is heavily dependent on cascade training and limited provision is made for coaching, mentoring support, and instructional leadership: poor management of human, materials and financial resources; low awareness in managing schools within the changing contexts of culture, climate, safety and security as well as violence; working in silos, weak records keeping, and maintain friendly school environment that reduces out-of-school/dropout syndrome, among others. The totality effect is inability to achieve the basic education goals which not only have implications for the foundation of quality post-basic education but moral values and societal improvement.

“Leadership of the school system is key in turning the quality of education around and providing enabling environment for unhindered access, retention and completion with meaningful learning outcomes including inculcating entrepreneurship skills and other relevant skills for useful living.

“Hence, Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC is commended for funding this workshop on “Effective School Management in the 21″ century” for Headteachers, Education Officers and Principals in the six (6) geo-political zones in the country.

“Through this workshop, participants will be exposed to the following topical issues among others: Effective school management in the 21st century; roles of school heads in school management in the 21″ century; school culture; instructional leadership; Safe and violence free school; Climate change; Team building and collaborative problem solving; Records and records management; as well as Stress management and mental health,” Dr. Shofoyeke said.

Meanwhile, a participant and the Deputy Director Model, Science and Project schools, Kano State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Magajiya Usman who spoke on behalf of others commended the organizers for the training which she described as timely and that will go a long way to improve their capacity to inculcate the best in the students.