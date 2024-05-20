Insecurity: Police to use drone surveillance on Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Badagry expressways

By Evelyn Usman

Assistant Inspector-General of Police , Zone 2, in-charge of Lagos and Ogun States Police Commands, AIG Olatoye Durosimi, has revealed plans to introduce drones surveillance systems for real time monitoring of the Lagos-Ibadan and Mile-2-Badagry expressways , for enhanced security.

This is just as he has charged policemen in both Commands to police with the fear of God and respect for human rights.

The AIG who made the disclosure during a working visit to the Lagos State Police Command , Ikeja, said the drones surveillance would not only provide a bird’s-eye view of the highways and its surroundings but would also enable quick response and improved safety of motorists plying the routes.

AIG Durosimi said, “I want us to know that Lagos Ibadan expressway is very important to us and I am collaborating with the Commissioners of Police Lagos, Ogun and Oyo Commands to ensure that people drive through that highway without any embarrassment.

“I am in touch with the governors of Lagos and Ogun states. In Ogun state they have a drone used to patrol the highway and report to the control room. Lagos is working on that too.

“We have also talked to the governors of Lagos and Ogun States, including the Ondo state governor on this, just to ensure Nigerians along this zone are safe. When those in-charge monitor from their control rooms and relate what is seen from the surveillance system, there will be a quick response.

“Personally I am interested in what happens between Mile 2 and Seme. A communication company is working on the technology and we are almost at the final stage, whereby if a pin drops on the highway, we can detect the point it dropped and a response team will go to the point and deal with the matter”.

He revealed that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun was working towards getting more boats and a specialized team that would work with the Marine Police, to prioritise surveillance of waterways to ensure the safety, security, and sustainability of the waterways and coastal communities.

While addressing officers and men of the command, the visiting AIG said: “Once you are in this uniform, you must realize that you are not only working for the residents of Nigeria but for God almighty, which you will account to. Whether the IGP or your CP is there or not, know that you have a contract with the Almighty. If you breach the contract, it is left for you and God.

“Between you , the complainant and suspect, be sure that the policing you are doing today is not just about ‘lock him up’. Before you detain anyone, ensure that you have taken the statement and that it is a case that is worth being detained. And if there is anyone around to bail the person, allow him that right. It is not every case you lock someone up”.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade , said the command under his watch had emplaced various proactive and intelligence driven security strategies, to ensure safety of the state.

These strategies, according to him, included “Discipline and oversight. I emphasized discipline from day one, personally overseeing our officers by making unannounced visits to various divisions; targeted raids on suspected criminals hideouts ; establishment of more Tactical Units and Inter-Agency Collaboration, community policing initiative and disaster management.”