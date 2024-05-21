Insecurity: FG to create database, streamline operations of private guards

By Omeiza Ajayi

As part of measures to stem the wave of insecurity and deepen the nation’s intelligence system, the Federal Government said it is streamlining the operations of Private Guard Companies PGCs, adding that it will create a database of the PGCs for effective profiling.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at a Stakeholders Consultative Meeting on the Nigeria Private Guards Industry.

At the event, the minister announced a committee to aggregate recommendations that would bring about a policy to further strengthen the industry.

The committee, chaired by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, has three weeks to deliver and has three members from the PGCs regulatory agency – the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, two from the Ministry and three from industry operators.

He said; “Looking at the industry as of today, we think their potentials are undertapped. The effect of the industry in terms of our national security architecture, over the years, has been inactivated due to lack of standardization, basically, in terms of policy formulation and adherence to global best practices, in terms of coming up with a data base for productivity and efficiency.

“It is difficult for me to leave my family with a guard that perhaps is a rapist, it is difficult to leave my home to somebody I don’t know is a burglar. So, with a reliable data base, it will take off these fears in Nigerians.

“It will also enable us to be sure that once somebody comes in as a guard, we are sure their bio-data is intact, and in case if there is any issue.

“It will enable us track the person and ensure justice is done”. On his part, National President of Association of Private Security Guards, Dr Chris Adigwu, described the development as a game-changer, saying with the right policies, the industry has a lot to contribute to the nation.