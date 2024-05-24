Insecurity: Analyst scores Tinubu high as he marks one-year

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu

By Musa Ubandawaki

A security expert, Dr Yahuza Getso, has said President Bola Tinubu performed excellently in dealing with insecurity in his first one year.

Getso said the President, in his maiden meeting with Security Chiefs, challenged them to use their professional experience to ensure the nation was safe.

According to him, the appointment of General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, among other appointments to stem insecurity, helped in curbing the menace.

Getso also noted that Tinubu selected and appointed Muhammad Badaru as Minister of Defence because given his track record as governor of Jigawa State where he maintained peace and stability for the period that he served.

According to him, as Minister of Defence, Badaru has been able to manage the affairs of his ministry through regular consultations with relevant security stakeholders such as Security Chiefs, traditional rulers, religious Leaders and elders among others.

The analyst further said the working synergy between the security agencies and effective monitoring of their performance by the office of National Security Adviser had contributed immensely in stemming Boko Haram insurgency.