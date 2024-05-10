Infrastructure: UNIZIK seeks collaboration with TETFUND

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Vice-chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Charles Esimone, wants collaboration between the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, with UNIZIK for more infrastructural and human capacity development.

Esimone made the statement on the sidelines of the 52nd Convocation Lecture of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while acknowledging the effort and impact of TETFund based on the ongoing infrastructural and human capacity development in most tertiary institutions, hence the collaboration needed so they will not be halted.

Meanwhile, he debunked assertions that TETFUND programmes and projects lack inclusion and carrying along of the management of the institutions where the projects are being embarked on.

According to him, TETFUND and the management of the institutions are always in agreement, and approvals are sought before the programme is executed.

He said: “In all fairness, as the chief executive of a university for about five years, I will say categorically that it is not true because all the projects TETFUND execute in our universities, they consult the management and get our buy-ins and execute according to what is planned.”

He (Esimone) asserted that with execution of various programmes and projects by TETFUND, he is satisfied with the delivery including training, seminars, workshops, and others, and these all are on the approval of the tertiary institutions as the host, which they are carried along.

However, the UNIZIK Vice Chancellor solicited more projects and programmes from TETFUND for UNIZIK, while commending the Executive Secretary, TETFUND, Architect Sunday Echono, for his resilience, transparency, prudence, equity and passion as he manages TETFUND, which has led to noticeable construction of various infrastructures in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, which Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, is a beneficiary.