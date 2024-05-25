INFOGRAPHICS: Timeline of Governor Dauda Lawal’s Efforts in Combating Banditry

By Suleiman Bala Idris

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has been blazing the trail in terms of rescuing the Northwestern state from the fangs of underdevelopment, dilapidating infrastructure, by protecting the lives and property of its citizens since his inauguration as the Chief Executive Officer of the state in the last one year.

Having met the state as a hub of banditry, where gunmen kidnap helpless citizens for ransom, maiming, and killing them, as well as wanton destruction of sources of livelihood, Governor Dauda Lawal made it his article of faith to reverse that ugly trend, and restore hope to the citizens.

Governor Dauda Lawal, just like he turned the state, particularly, the state capital into construction sites by rebuilding massive infrastructure, he also didn’t relent in engagement overtures to different stakeholders in the security sector to end the decade-old menace of banditry in the state.

He made the issue of security a priority just like building road networks, rebuilding and equipping hospitals and schools, providing pipe-borne water, paying workers salaries, upsetting billions of naira arrears to exams bodies, among others. Below is the timeline of Governor Dauda Lawal’s engagements with key actors in the security and defence architecture in the last one year.

May 29, 2023

Governor Dauda Lawal was sworn in as the Executive Governor of Zamfara State.

June 1, 2023

Governor Lawal received a security briefing from the Security Chiefs in the state, where possible ways to address the continuous aggression by the bandits in some remote areas.

The governor met with the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 10, Bello Sani Dalijan, and Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bunu in his office, where they discussed the state’s security, among other key issues.

June 12, 2023

Governor Lawal met with the GOC 8 Division, General GM Mutkut, to discuss key issues concerning insecurity in the state.

June 14, 2023

He had a closed-door meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

June 21, 2023

The governor received Group Captain Sekegor in his office, where they discussed improving military surveillance/operations in the state.

July 12, 2023

Governor Lawal visited the new Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, where he briefed the new CDS on the security challenges ravaging the state.

July 24, 2023

Governor Lawal again met with security czars that including the National Security Adviser (NSA) Malam Nuhu Ribadu, CDS Chris Musa, and the Chief of Army Staff, Major General TaoreedLagbaja, in Abuja.

August 14, 2023

The governor also received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, and high-ranking officers of the Nigerian army from the 8th Division who are on an operational visit to Zamfara state.

August 17, 2023

Governor Lawal, in the company of his Niger State counterpart, Mohammed Umar Bago, again visited NSA Ribadu in his office in Abuja, as part of efforts to improve synergy between the two states and the office of the Office of the NSA.

August 18, 2023

Dr Lawal held separate meetings with the Inspector General of Police Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security, and Civil Defence Corps Ahmed Abubakar Audi, in Abuja.

October 12, 2023

The governor received the Commander of the Nigerian Army Education Corps (NAEC), Major General Bello Alhaji Tsoho, in his office in Gusau.

November 9, 2023

Governor Lawal chaired a State Security Council meeting, where they discussed ways of resolving security challenges facing the state.

November 30, 2023

Governor Lawal visited the training camp of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards for an on-the-spot assessment.

December 26, 2023

The governor visited President Bola Tinubu at the State House Abuja, discussing new strategies for ending the bandits menace in the state.

January 18, 2024

The governor banned traditional rulers from issuing mining licenses as another strategy for de-escalating conflict in the state.

January 28, 2024

Governor Lawal attended a two-day roundtable on insecurity organised by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) held at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

January 31, 2024

The governor officially launched the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards (CPG) as a new measure to tackle banditry in the state.

February 7, 2024

The governor inaugurated a 21-member Board of Trustees of Zamfara State Security Trust Fund to tackle insecurity.

March 9, 2024

The governor commissioned an integrated office complex for the state Board of Trustees of the Zamfara State Security Trust Fund.

March 13, 2024

Governor Lawal signed an Executive Order prohibiting the use of tinted glass, the illegal sale of petroleum, unlabeled as a major way of cutting supplies to bandits.

March 26, 2024

The governor visited the Chief of Defense Staff, General Chris Musa, at the Defence Headquarters Abuja, urging him to deploy more troops to the state.

April 22, 2024

Dr Lawal met with the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Mrs Amina Mohammed, where he said he would deploy high-level technology to combat banditry.

May 2, 2024

Governor Lawal hosted participants of Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 17/2024 from the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), there they espoused using Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a tool for addressing insecurity in the state.