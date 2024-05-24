Imo Tribunal: We will reclaim our mandate – Senator Anyanwu

Former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The 2023 Imo Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Friday said he would reclaim what he described as his mandate.

Anyanwu made this statement to newsmen in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on Media, Ikenna Onuoha, while reacting to the Friday’s tribunal verdict.

He called the verdict of the tribunal in favour of the governorship candidate of the rulling All Progressives Congress, APC, Governor Hope Uzodimma, as a miscarriage of justice, therefore he would be heading to the appeal court.

According to the statement, it stated: “Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to reclaim his stolen mandate, saying that the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal is so inconsequential that it will not hinder him from achieving success at the end of the day.

“The judgement is a miscarriage of justice, we will not be deterred by the minor setback at the lower court, all necessary legal avenues will be explored until victory is assured.

“The ruling of the tribunal was another clear case of misplaced judgement which violates the substance of the petitions challenging monumental election irregularities, falsification of results and disqualification.

“Today, there is a charged atmosphere in Imo state; the faces of Imo people are looking moody and unhappy. This shows that their efforts to enthrone good governance by voting for me as their preferred candidate has been hijacked. We can’t accept this judgement, we shall utilize all constitutional means to regain our mandate. In few days from now, my legal team will be done with the review of the verdict. Thereafter, we shall do the needful.”

It was his believe that; “His party has substantial merit to further seek redress at the Appeal court to challenge the judgement of the tribunal, and enjoins PDP members and his supporters to remain resolute, and peaceful until the stolen mandate is recovered.”