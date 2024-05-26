Imo: Appeal court will serve us justice – PDP

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday said the Appeal court would serve them justice in the case of the legal battle surrounding the Imo state November 2023 governorship election.

The state chairman of the ,PDP, Sir Chidi Dike, spoke to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the Last Friday verdict of the Imo governorship tribunal in favour of Governor Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The opposition party said the last tribunal judgment did not reflect the facts as presented by the ,PDP, to the court, for that reason they would head to Appeal court.

Explaining further, he said: “From every indication, the ruling of the tribunal did not reflect the true facts presented before the tribunal by our legal luminaries. The fact of the matter is that the party and its candidate in the November 11 governorship election, Distinguish Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu won the election which facts were presented to the tribunal. While rejecting the ruling, this does not vitiate our confidence in the judiciary and its ability to correct the lopsided view of the Judges that sat in Abuja.

“We state in unmistakable terms that the population of Imo electorates rejected the candidate of the APC and placed their confidence in the PDP following the abysmal performance of the APC in Imo State. The Peace-loving people of Imo State had before the poll expressed their tiredness and loss of confidence in the Governance of APC and yearned for a change which they trooped out enmasse in November to further elucidate, but their efforts were thwarted by INEC and their officials.

“However, we restate our confidence tha these anomalies of the tribunal will be corrected. PDP is a constitutional party and we have unflinching confidence in the constitution of Nigeria and it’s interpreters in the higher echelon of the Judiciary.”

“Let me at this juncture appreciate our party members across the state. What you have demonstrated in the 24 hours following the tribunal judgement is indeed a great show of solidarity and absolute loyalty. Your calls and text messages are hereby acknowledged and I pledge on my honour that I and the Caretaker Committee Members will not take it for granted.

“We will not fail you. While assuring you that your mandate and that of the Imo people will be recovered. I want to say again that we are not going to rest on our oars. We urge you to remain resolute as the Court of Appeal will definitely serve us Justice,” he said.