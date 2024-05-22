I’m still Cross River Assembly Speaker, Ayambem reacts to alleged impeachment

Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem, has condemned his impeachment by 17 members of the Cross River State House of Assembly.

Ayambem was impeached as Speaker over allegations of mismanagement, Misconduct, financial misappropriation and indifference to welfare of members.

Reacting to his impeachment Ayambem accused Hon. Effiong Akarika, a member representing Calabar South 1, of disrupting plenary session by inviting hoodlums to enter the chamber, saying that he is still the Cross River Assembly Speaker.

Disclosing this in a statement by Matthew Okache, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Ayambem faulted his impeachment, describing it as a ridiculous charade with no constitutional basis.

His words: “The Cross River State House of Assembly has been alerted to false news reports that the Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt Hon. Elvert Ayambem, has been impeached.

“To be clear, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly is without a doubt Rt. Hon Elvert Ayambem and that is the current position. What happened earlier today (Wednesday) during the plenary, when Hon. Effiong Akarika, a member representing Calabar South 1, disrupted the session by inviting hoodlums to enter the chamber, is a ridiculous charade with no constitutional basis.

“The House of Assembly is not aware of any impeachment notices being served to anyone before the frivolous act as witnessed at the chambers. The alleged impeachment and replacement are speculative, and the general public is urged to disregard fake news and dismiss any notion of a crisis. The status quo is that Rt Hon Elvert Ayambem is the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

“Mr. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem remains unconcerned and determined to elevate the Cross River State House of Assembly and support the Executive arm of government, led by His Excellency, Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu, in achieving the people’s first mantra.

“Also note, that the removal of the speaker and election is not done anywhere but within prescient of the Assembly Complex”.