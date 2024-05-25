I’m ready to dominate the music industry – Naaden

By Benjamin Njoku

Naaden, a rising Nigerian music star, has stated that she is set to take over the Nigerian music industry with her vocals and relatable lyrics.

Naaden, whose real name is Precious Adanne Woko, stated this while speaking with journalist on Friday, May 24, 2024, after performing at a music event she organized to entertain her supporters.

The 21-year-old singer revealed that a lot of her projects will be released soon and it will be nothing short of excellence.

Naaden added that she is not in a hurry to release songs because she wants to ensure that her fans get the best.

Naaden, who is a Rivers State University student, also confirmed that she has worked with a lot of top artistes across the world but she won’t let the cat out of the bag.

She said: “I love to surprise my lovers, people who love my music and I can assure you that the world will be amazed by the time my project is ready. Those who have listened to some parts of the work are already pressuring me to release but I love to take my time. I am a perfectionist and I can tell you for free that my project will be nothing short of perfection and excellence.”

Meanwhile, Benjamin George, a fan of Naaden who spoke after the music event, showered praised on the rising star.

Benjamin stated that Naaden via her performance proved herself to be a versatile artist, capable of effortlessly transitioning between various music genres.

He added that Naaden’s voice always touch his soul. “I don’t even have words to describe this huge talent, she is very special,” Benjamin stated.

Other attendees of the show also showered praises on Naaden and touted her as a talent that will dominate the music industry for a long time.