I’m proud to be an accountant – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, says he is proud to be an accountant and will continuing to hold the profession in high esteem.

Ooni stated this at the 6th Western Zonal Leadership Retreat of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria(ICAN) held in Ife Grand Resorts and Industrial Hub, Ile-Ife, on Saturday.

The theme of the retreat is “Navigating The Future: Empowering Accountants For Excellence In A Dynamic District.”

Oba Adeyeye, who was the special guest of honour at the event, said the profession shaped his life and contributed immensely to his success story in life.

The traditional ruler was represented at the event by Sooko Omoniyi of Ife, Prince Kemade Elugbaju.

In his opening speech, the 9th Zonal Chairman, ICAN, Western Zone, Alhaji Lateef Awojobi, FCA, appreciated the delegates for attending the event in spite of the hitches.

Awojobi expressed the hope that the incoming executives would take the Institute to greater heights.

According to him, whatever may be the shortcomings of the outgoing executives, the incoming executives will address them.

Speaking on the topic Leadership in The Digital Era, the guest lecturer, Mr Omomofe Akintunde, FCA, who is the immediate past chairman, Akure and District Society, said, ”leadership is all about influence at whatever level.”

Akintunde said that in today’s world, technology was the key, and it was important for leaders to deploy technology in achieving organisational goals.

He added that leadership in the accounting profession required knowledge as new methods were being evolved regularly.

In a lecture titled ‘Exploring Productive and Vibrant District Society,” the guest lecturer, Dr Gbenga Omidiji, FCA, said that the main thing in exploring was to add value which involved planning, research, why, who, where and when.

Omidiji noted that members of the profession needed to explore and be more productive which would make them vibrant in their district society.