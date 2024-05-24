I’ll table abnormalities in court proceedings before Gov Forum — Gov. Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said that he would table abnormalities in court proceedings before the Nigeria Governor Forum.

The Governor raised eyebrow following court injunction gotten around 2am in the midnight to stop the reinstatement of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II and that the judge who gave the injunction being far away in America.

According to him, “I assented to the law some minutes past 5pm …that 2am in the midnight, there was a court injunction.

“Even the judge that gave the court order was in America but he gave the order via online. That he gave us order in Kano.

“It is compulsory for law makers to also abide by the law.

“I will table this kind of abnormalities before the Nigeria Governor’s Forum so that we can tackle it accordingly.

“We followed due process and that’s why we did what we did openly before everybody.”