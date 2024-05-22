I’ll strive more on legislation, education, economic empowerment, community devt — Laguda 

The lawmaker representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos State, Fuad Kayode Laguda, FCTI, has

vowed to strive more on legislation, education, economic empowerment and community development.

The lawmaker disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by him as he unveiled his achievements in his first 100 days in office.

The statement reads, “Dear Surulerians, I am honoured to give you an account of my activities as your representative at the House of Representatives sworn in on 13th February, 2024.

“Within the last 100 days in office, I have strived to progress our interests in the area of legislation, education, economic empowerment, welfare and community development.

“My Bills for Act to amend the National Health Act 2014 to prohibit and penalize Organ trafficking in Nigeria and Higher National Diploma Discrimination (Prohibition), 2024 were read for the first time. I also moved a motion to curb the use of casualized labour by employers of labour in Nigeria.

“Under education, 60 students were sponsored to watch a stage play of “The Lion and The Jewel” by Prof. Wole Soyinka, which is part of the WASSCE syllabus. We equally doled out bursaries to indigent students, 100 JAMB forms, and professional exams (ICAN, CITN , NIPR etc) fees were paid for qualified constituents.

“We are partnering with the leadership of the markets to harness their entrepreneurial and vocational experience to empower our constituents, supporting business owners, attending to the immediate needs of the various CDAs via the FKL/CDA Technical Team, and the welfarism of Surulerians are prioritised.

“These feats are achievable through your unflinching support and feedback. We are not resting on our laurels as we remain committed to fulfill our campaign promises, as contained in our manifesto.”