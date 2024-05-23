I’ll keep contesting for presidency as long as I’m healthy – Atiku

By Miftaudeen Raji

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed that he will continue to contest for presidency as long as he has the health capacity.

Atiku disclosed this while speaking during an interview on the Hausa service of the Voice of America in Abuja.

When asked if he will contest again, Atiku said, “Of course, I will keep contesting again and again as long as I am alive and healthy.

“Even the former US President Abraham Lincoln contested seven times before finally winning.

“However, given the current state of the PDP, it is clear that a single-handed effort will not suffice to win the election. Strong support and collaboration with other parties are required,” he said.

Atiku is expected to be 81 by the next presidential election, whixh is expected to hold in 2027.

Recall that the former Vice President has run for the presidency six times.

Atiku has been on the ballot as a presidential candidate on three occasions — 2007, 2019, and 2023.

He said he is consoled by the fact that former United States President Abraham Lincoln did not win the presidential vote on the first time of asking.

Speaking on the crisis in the PDP, Atiku said the party needs to be united and forge alliances with other political groups to win the presidential election in 2027.

Meanwhile, there have been speculations that Atiku and some politicians were planning to form a coalition with other political parties.

Atiku met with his counterpart from the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi last week.

The former vise presiden said, “This is to anybody that thinks there is going to be a misunderstanding between me and Obi, let me assure you that not even a small issue is going to happen between us.

“Also, we are going to be behind anybody that will be chosen to represent us in the forthcoming elections,” he added.