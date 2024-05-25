IK Ogbonna, Ini Edo: Lovebirds who share similar story

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

IK Ogbonna and Ini Edo are currently in the spotlight, stealing everyone’s heart with their sizzling love story and elaborate plans to walk down the aisle any time soon.

Before now, they were not known to be an item. Though they were rarely spotted together on an evening dinner date, or attending social gatherings together, their coded relationship was not a secret to some close friends and family members.

But the cat was finally let out of the bag, in April last year, when news of their love affairs hit the internet. Even at that, the lovebirds neither confirmed nor debunked the rumour.

However, despite keeping mum over the relationship, recent happenings around them suggest that things are progressing favorably, hinting at a potential future for the lovebirds.

In fact, Ini first fuelled her romantic speculations with IK early this year after the birthday message she shared on her Instagram page. IK responded last month, when he also showered encomiums on his girlfriend as she celebrated her 42nd birthday.

In an Instagram post, IK described Ini as ‘Queen, unparalleled brown sugar’ and prayed for her.

He wrote, “May the divine power of God shower you with tranquility. May this fresh phase of your journey unleash boundless abundance, bliss, and serendipity. May your name resonate unexpectedly in prestigious circles for all the right reasons. May those who dare to challenge your greatness be astounded by your magnificence. You are an extraordinary individual, and I beseech the heavens to perpetually bestow blessings upon you and your endeavors. Happy birthday, queen, the unparalleled brown sugar.”

Since then, the Akwa Ibom State-born stylish actress and her handsome dude have been making headlines. Ini’s luxuriating in the euphoria of falling in love again, 12 years after she parted ways with her former United States-based hubby, Philip Ehiagwina in 2014, has surely gladdened the hearts of some of her close friends and colleagues in the movie industry.

She was married for only five years before the marriage hit the rocks. The actress admitted that she regretted getting married to the wrong person. And with IK as the new love of her life, the mother of one is sure to enjoy a blissful married life. The same can be said of IK, who’s also a divorcee. IK was in a five-year relationship with Colombian beauty, Sonia Morales and married for three years until their marriage crashed in 2019. They had a son together, and his ex-wife was said to have been engaged to a Nigerian dude.

Sharing similar experiences and fates, IK and Ini are the latest Nollywood couple in waiting.

Sources revealed that their relationship was speedily evolving into something substantial and their friends and fans can’t wait for their wedding bell to ring.

Recently, it was rumoured that the lovebirds were secretly engaged with their wedding happening soon. While the waiting game continues, the lovebirds are busy tantalizing their followers on Instagram with their whirlwind love affairs and stunning pictures. Ini shared clips of IK’s movies on her IG page, while the loverboy did same to set tongues wagging on social media. But for any reason, IK can’t deny being captivated not only by the supermodel’s physical appeal but also her intellect.