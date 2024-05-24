In a bid to debunk the myth that real estate ownership is reserved for the elite, Alfred Ijimakinwa, CEO of Blue Earth Properties, champions the cause for accessibility to all Nigerians.

Traditionally seen as a realm for the affluent, Ijimakinwa advocates for inclusive ownership through innovative schemes.

“Everyone deserves a piece of real estate,” he asserts. He highlighted strategies such as installment payment plans and fractional ownership.

“Under installment payment plans, individuals can secure land or property within estates and pay over time, catering to those with regular incomes.

“Moreover, fractional ownership schemes allow multiple investors to co-own income-generating properties, offering shared returns on investments”, he said.

Although fractional ownership is not widely practiced in Nigeria, Ijimakinwa sees its potential for empowering average Nigerians in real estate investment.

He urges the adoption of such schemes to broaden ownership opportunities. As the head of Blue Earth Properties, Ijimakinwa steers the company towards facilitating swift property transactions, boasting a promise to sell properties within 60 days.

Specializing in marketing and brokerage, the firm collaborates with property owners and developers, employing advanced marketing strategies to expedite sales.

While currently focused on marketing and brokerage, Ijimakinwa envisions future ventures into land banking and property development. However, his immediate goal remains to establish Blue Earth Properties as Nigeria’s premier real estate marketing company.

With Ijimakinwa’s vision and dedication, the landscape of real estate ownership in Nigeria may soon undergo a transformative shift towards inclusivity and accessibility for all.