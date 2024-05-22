Ijaw leaders task Fubara to begin probe of incomes, contracts awarded under Wike

Siminalayi Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Ijaw leaders in Rivers State have tasked the Governor of the state, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to quickly commence a probe into major activities and contracts awarded by the immediate past administration in the state.

The leaders under the aegis of Rivers Ijaw Leaders, Veterans and Critical Stakeholders, RILVCS, also urged the governor to make public the incomes and expenditure of the past administration in the interest of transparency.

These calls are contained in a statement signed by Aseme-Warisenibo Engr. Emmanuel Bristol-Alagbariya, Convener, Comr. Alali Horsfall, Elder Athanasius Eneyo, Elder Tunde Anaye-Kio, Ms. Ibiba Don-Pedroa and Amb. Jim Opiki.

Reading the statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Convener of RILVCS, Bristol-Alagbariya, noted that the call was to instill the character of stewardship and accountability in public offices.

He said: “We once again call on the governor to investigate the incomes and expenditures of Rivers State during the last eight years including the issues of land and state-owned properties converted to the private use of an individual, Transparency and accountability must be the theme of public governance in Rivers State.

“We also urge the Governor to probe all the major contracts awarded during the last eight years, the funding patterns and the actual internally generated revenue as we suspect that so much money was not declared to Rivers people within the period under review, which was why a former chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue was quarantined in Government House for two weeks.”

He commended other nationalities in the state for the support they so far given to the Governor since October 2023, and urge the Governor to treat this immeasurable support as the greatest legitimacy and keep administering the state as a Father with many children.

Bristol-Alagbariya urged the Ijaw people all over the nation to support the administration of Fubara in Rivers State, adding that the office of the governor cannot be occupied by everybody at the same time.

The leader noted that the state belonged to the all the ethnic nationalities in the state, calling on all aspect of the state to support the governor to succeed.

He said: “We call on well-meaning Nigerians, citizens and residents of Rivers State to join hands with the Governor to keep the state on the path of sustainable and equitable development. All ethnic nationalities that make up Rivers State collectively own the state, but the Office of Governor must be occupied by someone from one place at a time, whoever it is becomes the FATHER of all.

“On this note, we implore all and sundry to join hands with the Governor as we draw close to the Local Government elections to ensure only candidates with proven credibility and track record emerge from the process.”