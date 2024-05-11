Igho Charles Sanomi confirms support towards legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo through AWO Musical

By Rita Okoye

The phenomenally successful MUSICAL Awo will this May play at the prestigious Shaw Theatre in Euston London.

The Dickens Sanomi Foundation represented by its Founder Igho Charles SANOMI confirmed its support towards the legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo through the AWO Musical. Mr Sanomi stated he had shared and followed historical events of Chief Awolowo for many years, reading and studying the most important moments of Awolowo’s story, often times discussing these events with Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s Grandson, Mr Olusegun Awolowo. Chief Awolowo’s role as a statesman, his bravery, loyalty and commitment to the principles of a democratic Nigeria, is unparalleled, one he was willing to sacrifice his comfort and life for, says Mr Sanomi.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo was a very influential Nigerian nay African Stateman who played a critical role through the fight for independence in Africa’s largest and most powerful state, Nigeria. Nigeria gained her Independence from the British Empire on October 1, 1960.

The Play which was originally written by well known theatre director Makinde Adeniran fta will under franchise from foremost theatre producing outfit Duke of Shomolu Foundation come to London after a very exciting and successful run through Lagos the capital of Nigeria and Ikenne the hometown of the principal character of the Play, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

The astounding cast of talents and preparation is one which promises to electrify and captivate its audience says Joseph Edgar the “Duke of Shomolu” and Executive Producer for Duke of Shomolu Foundation.

The artistic and creative minds of Joseph Edgar in organising such a grand event has received support from corporate and individual bodies internationally.

The show is slated to commence on the 18th May at the Shaw Theatre built in 1971 by Euston station.

Notable musicians, actors and comedians who have performed at the Shaw Theatre include Dionne Warwick, Kerry Ellis, Eartha Kitt, Boy George, Van Morrison, Harry Connick Jr., Ron Moody and Janie Dee.

In 1985, the theatre played host to stars from the rock and pop world rehearsing for the Live Aid concert. Notably, Queen rehearsed their legendary Live Aid set at the Shaw.

Dickens Sanomi Foundation, is named after late Assistant Inspector General of Police Dickens Sanomi, to facilitate his philosophy and ideals.