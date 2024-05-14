Igala group calls for release of Iggah monarch, Igwe Ukuta

By Anayo Okoli

AN Igala group, Ane Igala Restoration, AIR, has called for the immediate release of the traditional ruler of Iggah Kingdom,, Igwe Herbert Ukuta who is said to be detained at Enugu State police command as a result of the recent crisis in his community.

The group also demanded the restoration of peace in the community. Described as a socio-cultural organisation of the Igala people and nation, the group called the attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Government of Enugu State and well-meaning Nigerians “to the plight and sufferings of the good and peace-loving people of Iggah in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.”

In a statement signed by Apostle Odekina Ocholl, National President and Salifu Oguche Usman, Deputy National Secretary, the group said: “May we state in passing, that the present ordeal of our kits and kin in Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu State started a few weeks back when the peaceful people of Nimbo were attacked by herders.

“While the attackers were apparently known to the government and other discerning minds, some mischief makers went to town to place the blame on the peace-loving people of Iggah, which led to reprisals and other manifestations of security breaches.

“In the confusion that followed, the Igwe Agbrakata of Iggah,, Herbert Ukuta was arrested and has been detained without any form of justification for over a week now.. He has been kept incommunicado for this period without any formal charge or accusation.

“These have been the lots of our people scattered all over Enugu State for decades; they are often made scape goats and made to carry crosses that bore no link to their actions. They are stigmatized and treated as second class citizens.

“These and more have been the basis of their continuous agitation to be excised from the South East and joined their kit and kins in Kogi state.”