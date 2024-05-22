If Ningi wants suspension reversed, he can put it forward – Senate

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has said that if Senator Abdul Ningi, PDP, Bauchi Central wants his suspension reversed he has the right to put it forward before the lawmakers for consideration, but if he fails to do that, the matter has been put behind the Upper Chamber.

Answering questions from Journalists yesterday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, APC, Ekiti South disclosed that the suspension of Senator Ningi has been addressed by the Senate.

Adaramodu “We have said if he (Ningi) wants a variation of the decision taken by the entire Senate, the Senate will sit down and take another decision. It must be by the entire 108 senators. It is not Ningi vs Akpabio, or Ningi vs Senator Adaramodu.

“We have put Ningi behind us. If we want to rescind that decision, the entire Senate will put it forward and decide on its merit.”

Recall that the Senate on 12th March, 2024 suspended Senator Ningi for three months over allegations that the 2024 budget was padded with N3.7 trillion.

Following his suspension, Ningi through his lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) gave the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio a seven-day ultimatum to lift the suspension placed on him.

Also Akpabio through his counsel, Umeh Kalu (SAN), replied Falana saying that Ningi’s suspension was a decision of the Senate and not his decision alone.

The letter read, “We have carefully read through your analysis of the facts and circumstances leading to your client’s suspension from the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and, are unable to find reason in your verdict of our client’s sole culpability in the said suspension.

“The decision and resolution to suspend Senator Ningi was that of the Senate sitting in plenary and not that of Senator Akpabio.

“In addition to the above and contrary to the contents of your letter under reference, our client was at no time your client’s accuser, prosecutor and judge.

“Our client’s role at the session of the Senate that led to your client’s suspension was and remains the statutory role of a Legislative House Presiding Officer, which role equally includes pronouncing the majority decision of the Legislative House at the end of debate and voting.

“Permit us to mention your attempt at drawing our client’s attention to legal authorities and pronouncements of our courts of record on the unconstitutionality of suspending members of Cresislative Houses, which attempt we dare say) was unhelpful, due to your failure or refusal to make available the relevant particulars of the said court decisions in your letter.

“You may wish to provide these legal authorities which you have alluded to, bearing in mind that every decision of a Court emanates from its peculiar facts, circumstances and extant Laws.”