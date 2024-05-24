ICAN urges new accountants to leverage AI to unlock opportunities

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has advised the 2015 newly inducted chartered accountants to take advantage of numerous opportunities presented by digital technology and artificial intelligence.

President of ICAN, Dr Innocent Iweka Okwuosa, gave the advice at the 73rd Professional Induction Ceremony in Lagos.

He said: “We are at a critical junction where the digital revolution and artificial intelligence are reshaping our world, and the accounting profession is no exception.

“This presents a tremendous opportunity for all of you. By embracing digital technology and artificial intelligence and honing your skills alongside around these, you can unlock exciting new possibilities in the ever-evolving accounting landscape.

“Also sustainability has challenged the behavioural competences and soft skills of the accountant. This call for commitment to lifelong learning and continuous professional development, CPD. CPD enables a professional accountant to cope with the dynamic nature of the accounting profession. The institute requires its members to have about 120 credit hours CPD over three years to be in a good standing.

Okwuosa charged the inductees to prioritise ethical conduct, explaining that ethics are the bedrock of the profession and the moral compass guiding actions and decisions to ensure public trust and credibility.

He said: “In today’s rapidly evolving and dynamic business landscape, integrity and professionalism become more than just virtues; they are the fundamental pillars upon which our profession rests. Upholding the highest ethical standards isn’t just expected of you, it is a must.

“I want to use this opportunity to emphasise that as members of ICAN, you are now tasked with the responsibility of playing a vital role in shaping the future of the accounting profession. Having achieved this esteemed status, you are now qualified to pursue a career in various specialisations, including financial reporting, taxation, auditing, forensic accounting, corporate finance, business recovery, insolvency, or accounting systems and processes.

“The rigorous examination process you’ve have passed through has equipped you with the knowledge and values to be successful accountants. The responsibility now lies with you to leverage on this and specialise.

“To this end I encourage you to identify and belong to at least one of the seven faculties of the institute which are specialised areas of the accounting profession. By focusing on a specific area, you gain a deeper understanding, expertise and specialisation in that area. This makes you a more valued asset to employers and clients seeking expertise in a particular field.”