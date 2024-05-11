I slept on floor for seven days to avoid sexual molestation — Esther Ogbu

Esther Ogbu

By Benjamin Njoku

The last is yet to be heard of the endemic sexual harassment in the Nigerian movie industry, as another actress Esther Ogechi Ogbu has recounted how she once slept on the floor for seven days to avoid being sexually molested by a production manager, who was supposed to be her “guardian angel” in the industry.

The actress is sharing her ordeal less than seven months after fast- rising actress Ogechukwu Anasor, better known as Bliss Thelma Joseph also shared a similar traumatic experience in a chat with NollyNow.

Esther, who made her acting debut in 2012, before she took a break to focus on her university education, described the experience as ‘a nightmare.’ The actress admitted that there’s sexual harassment in the limelight industry, as her experience was one out of several experiences of other victims.

Without naming anyone, Ogbu said that the ‘harassment’ happened while they were preparing to hit a movie location and when they returned at night. She said the production manager was being “predatory.”

Sharing her ugly experience, while in a telephone chat with NollyNow, the actress who staged a comeback to acting four years ago after her graduation revealed that she came into the movie industry through the production manager in question.

With little acting experience and no contacts, Esther said the production manager had invited her to a movie location, where she was supposed to land her first role in a movie. But unknown to her that all that glitters is not gold, she had her worst experience while trying to make her acting dream come true.

She narrated: “I came into the industry through the production manager. He was the one that contacted me, and when I arrived at the hotel, where he was lodging, he asked me to wait for him in his room, while he attended to other things before we would hit the location.

“When he returned to the hotel, rather than heading to the movie location, he started making advances at me. I told him, this is not why you invited me. I added that we were supposed to be heading to the location and not what he was doing.

“He agreed that we should be heading to the location. When we were done with the day’s shooting, we returned to the hotel and he started making advances at me again. At this point, I told him I wouldn’t exchange my body for anything. Immediately, he sent me out of his room that night and I was at the hotel lobby, until one of the crew members came back from where he went to look for food.

“He asked what I was doing at the lobby at that time of the night and when I narrated my ordeal to him, he just smiled. He then asked me to come and sleep in his room where he had four other people including himself. I joined them and practically had to sleep on the floor with the only girl who was with them for seven days. I was not bothered that I lost my purse the same day because I needed to achieve my mission no matter the odds,” the actress narrated. Sadly, Esther said she was not paid a dime after playing a minor role in her debut movie. But all that is history now, as the charming actress is constantly smiling to the bank. Since her return to acting, things have been looking good for the actress.

Interestingly, despite the initial challenges, the actress did not give up on her acting career. At the moment, she’s one of the busiest actresses making waves in Nollywood. In recent times, she’s been everywhere, featuring in movies such as “You Are Mine” produced by popular film director and producer, Ugeze .J. Ugeze, “Water the Waters”, “Strange Man” among others.

She said that she was not averse to dating her male colleague in the industry. “I will date an actor because he is a human being just like me. But that would have been possible if there’s no man in my life. Esther, who studied Psychology at Ebonyi State University believes that her craft would pave the way for her in the movie industry, and she’s stopping at nothing to be on top of the game.