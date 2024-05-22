I once collected N4,000 for lead role – Actor Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji has recounted some of the amounts he got paid in the past despite playing lead roles in movies.

The ‘Ayinla’ star recalled that he was receiving as low as N4,000 for a lead role in 2014.

According to him, he only started getting paid N100,000 to N200,000 for a role in 2015

He disclosed this on the latest episode of the ‘Deep Dive’ podcast hosted by comedian, Teju Babyface.

Adedimeji said, “If I tell people that I wasn’t collecting N100,000, N200,000 until 2015/16, a lot of people would not believe me.

“Before then, the highest I collected for a lead role was either N4,000, N5,000, or N10,000. I was paid that low back in 2014 because it was more like a learning process.”

Lateef Adedimeji is known for his work in the Yoruba and English-language sectors of Nollywood, Nigeria’s film industry.

He has gained widespread recognition for his versatile acting skills and his ability to portray a wide range of characters with depth and authenticity.

Vanguard News