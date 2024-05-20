I hope to make an impression with my sounds – Singer, Serlin

Music stars are the modern-day explorers, charting new territories and connecting the world through their melodies, rhythms, and messages.

Igbikbo Godswill Ibiteme, better known as Serlin, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, rapper, and performing artist born on February 15th, 2004, in Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State, Nigeria.

The talented young artist from Port Harcourt is making an impression in the music industry with his debut hit singles “Wonderland” and “Pray”.

Serlin’s music career is off to a flying start, with his unique sound and style captivating music lovers of all ages. His passion for music is evident in the way he seamlessly blends singing and rapping, creating a fresh and exciting sound that sets him apart from other artists.

In January 2024 he dropped “Wonderland” which was the leverage Serlin needed to showcase his creatives. With lyrics that inspire and uplift, these songs are a testament to Serlin’s talent and dedication to his craft.

A student of Political Science at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Serlin is proof that with hard work and determination, anything is possible.

“I want my sounds to leave a lasting impression on anyone who listens to it”, he said in a recent chat

With “Wonderland” and “Pray” Serlin is making waves in the music industry, he is definitely an artist to watch out for, as he is currently working on a new product with Niphkeys and it’s definitely one that will be heard globally. Keep an eye out for this music star as he continues to create music that inspires and delights.