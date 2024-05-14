How man killed his girlfriend in Akwa Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THERE was tension in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital as a man said to be 25-year-old simply identified as Elisha allegedly killed his girlfriend in Uyo, during early hours of Tuesday May 14, 2023.

Newsmen gathered that the incident occurred about 7:00 am in a compound nearby Beaulah International Nursery and Primary Schools along Atiku Abubakar Way.

Some residents who were going to work as well as those dropping off their wards to School had gathered at the scene of the incident trying to know what led to killing.

The development had obstructed free flow of traffic during the early morning hours.

And the reason behind the act could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report even as the suspected killer and corpse of the victim had already been taken to the Police Headquarters Ikot AkpanAbiabwhen newsmen arrived the scene of incident, along Atiku Abubakar way Uyo.

Some security personnel especially policemen were spotted around the area seen trying to calm the situation and ensure peace and order.

A resident of the area, who spoke with some newsmen in confidence said, the unfortunate incident happened around 7:00am on Tuesday, when the suspect came home with his girl friend said to be a Nurse.

Our source added that after the duo got into the suspects room, few minutes later neighbours started hearing both of them quarreling.

According to our source, “an aged woman in the compound on hearing the shouts went to the door and advised the young man to stop beating her but he refused. Since we couldn’t do anything we now decided to invite other people to come to the rescue.

“Before others could arrive the compound, the man had already killed the girlfriend and shredded her into pieces. And he went to hide in the ceiling of the room where the police came and brought him down and arrested him”.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Timfon Joh confirmed the incident to newsmen simply saying, “The police have arrested the suspect who is undergoing interigation and investigation”