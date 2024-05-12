How lack of self motivation debars people from attaining goals – Verlumun

By Adesina Wahab

A lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Dr Gever Verlumun, has said many people are unable to achieve their goals in life because they are not self motivated and are easily discouraged and distracted by extraneous factors.

Verlumun, a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, stated this while speaking on the topic, “The place of self motivation in goal attainment,” on a radio programme monitored by our correspondent at the weekend.

Verlumun, who is rated the best communication scholar in Nigeria by Scopus Scival, defined self motivation as the internal drive to achieve one’s goals that is triggered by an internal conviction without waiting for any external prompting.

“A self motivated person is very courageous, willing to take responsibilities. They don’t need the approval of other people before they take their decisions. I will give you an example, when i wanted to start my Master’s programme, a professor of Law at Benue State University asked why should I go and do it at UNN and not at Benue University. While I respected his opinion, I asked myself if I should use his opinion to judge what I wanted to do and the answer was no.

” A self motivated person takes risk and is not discouraged by the stories of other people. Being self motivated also does not mean you are perfect. In fact, self motivated people could be those who have experienced the most of failures, but they don’t give up. They try, they fail and they try again. Perfection is not of this world, it is divine.

“Moreover, being self motivated doesn’t mean you won’t listen to advice. You listen to advice from people, but you weigh them and you must be ready to bear the consequences and not lay blame on others if you fail,” he stated.

On how self motivation helps in attaining goals, Verlumun explained that being self motivated is the foundation for attaining one’s goals.

“We live in a world that is full of distractions. There is distraction everywhere in homes, offices, etc but with self motivation, you will be able to keep your eye on your goal. The goal you have defined for yourself. Each time you move closer to your goal, something would want to distract you.

“You may have to take some very drastic decisions. For instance, when I noticed that some family members and issues wanted to distract me from my goal of being a great researcher, I told my younger brother to inform my parents that I was dead to allow me time to learn research and concentrate on my goals, ” he added.

The scholar pointed out that self motivation comes with a number of variables that one must adhere to.

He stressed that due to the communal nature of how we live in African societies, close relatives and family members may not understand what a self motivated is angling to achieve and could wrongly see such a person as being selfish.

Speaking on his experience as a lecturer, Verlumun expressed sadness that most youths today are not self motivated and they are after quick fix things.

“They are distracted by material things and pursuits. They want to make quick money. For me, no amount of money can make me truncate my research dream. Majority of the students are not ready to pursue their dreams with strong conviction, ” he opined.

He charged parents to be ready to play their roles in motivating their children and that anyone who does not have such a skill should mingle with the right people and go to the right places to learn.

He exuded satisfaction and joy that a journal that he aet up, Ianna Journal of Interdisciplinary Studies, is getting global attention.

Verlumun is an enthusiastic communication scholar with publications in Web of Science Journals. He has published widely in areas like media and conflict, political communication, new media, gender as well as representational communication.

He is grounded in communication research, data analysis and research methodologies.