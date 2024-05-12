How hospital neglected me for hours over N80,000 deposit – Ex-minister Dalung

Dalung



A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung has revealed how a hospital in Plateau State refused to attend to him over non-payment of the admission deposit.

Dalung made this revelation in a statement via his X handle during the weekend.

The former minister said he fell ill on Wednesday and went to the unnamed hospital for treatment.

He said the hospital refused to give him treatment because he had yet to make an admission deposit despite holding his medical records.

Dalung said he regained partial consciousness later and made the transfer of the deposit before he was attended to.

He stated, “I was ferried into the emergency ward but abandoned for over 4 hrs due to non-payment of admission deposits. Regained partial consciousness later did the transfer of deposit.

“I was then admitted into the ward and given medical attention. This is the hospital that has my medical records.

“The last medical checkup I did about two months ago was there, but suddenly, I became a stranger because of non-payments of deposits even with the so-called name.

“I took ill on Wednesday, arrived at the hospital & shortly became unconscious after doctor’s interviews. Was ferried into the emergency ward but abandoned for over 4 hrs due to non-payment of admission deposits. Regained partial consciousness later did the transfer of deposit.

“After that, I fell into unconsciousness again for about 7 hours. To God be the glory, I have been discharged after 3 days & recovering.

“Were it not for partial consciousness to pay the deposits, I would have been Mr. late. Many Nigerians have gone this way. Where is our humanity?” he said.