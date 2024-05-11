How AMVCA became Africa’s biggest film event

Over the past decade, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) has solidified its position as Africa’s premier film event, uniting the continent’s top cinematic talents under one roof.

Since its inception in 2013, this prestigious event has not only celebrated artistic excellence but also catalyzed the flourishing of various creative disciplines, spotlighting storytellers who skillfully weave narratives that resonate with diverse audiences across Africa.

Beyond the glitz and glamour and the recognition of artistic talents, the AMVCA wields a significant economic impact, as highlighted by the comprehensive AMVCA Impact Report released last year.

Each iteration of the awards ceremony generates over 3,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, totaling an estimated 27,000 jobs across all editions. From production designers to composers, screenwriters to sound engineers, the AMVCA empowers a spectrum of professionals, fostering growth and prosperity within the Nigerian economy and beyond.

The AMVCA also positions itself as a beacon attracting tourists from far and wide, who immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of the host country. This surge in tourism translates into a boon for various sectors, from hospitality to transportation, as hotels, restaurants, and local businesses experience a surge in patronage and revenue.

The success of the African film industry catalyzed by the AMVCA radiates outward, enriching adjacent sectors such as fashion, music, and the arts. African designers, stylists, makeup artists, and musicians during the event find avenues for collaboration and expression, amplifying the continent’s creative economy.

For MultiChoice, the driving force behind the AMVCA, the awards represent a symbiotic relationship with investment across production infrastructure to talent development through initiatives like the MultiChoice Talent Factory. This investment not only elevates film standards but also fosters a robust ecosystem of collaboration and international recognition.

While the AMVCA continues to evolve with the times, its core mission of enriching the socio-economic landscape of African nations and uplifting its people through the power of storytelling and creativity is unrivaled.

