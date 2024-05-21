Housing for all is our vision – Ezeile, GASVINE CEO

By Evelyn Usman

Chief Executive Officer, GASVINE Properties Limited , Dr Godwin Ozeile has disclosed moves by the firm to ameliorate sufferings of Nigerians, especially low income earners, through the concept of affordable and quality housing.

As a first step, he revealed that in the six years of the real estate development’s existence, it has been operating the flexible payment plan aimed at bridging the housing gap in Nigeria.

Ozielle, who made the disclosure at the celebration of the company’s six years of operation in Nigeria, in the Ajao estate area of Lagos, noted that housing for all was not just a fundamental human right essential for the well-being and dignity of individuals and families, but a critical factor in determining quality of life.

He explained that “We look at how a low income earner earning N100, 000 monthly can afford a property of N2 million to N5 Million. We came up with a flexible payment plan. That something the rich can pay off ,the low income earner can pay over time. So we have up to a four to five years payment plan for them: both those that are buying the land and those that want to build. We made it so that people won’t have to break the bank because they want to buy land. You can own your own home and property with a flexible payment plan”.

While noting that real estate was highly competitive, he applauded efforts of members of staff , noting that their commitment , resilience and hard work had brought the company to the height it had attained in the six years of operation.

In demonstration of its appreciation, the company had its Gala/award night where members of staff who distinguished themselves in the year 2023 , were awarded with cars, cash and plaques.

Ozeille explained that the award presentation was among other reasons to boost motivation , encourage healthy competition , enhance employee engagement and reinforce desired behavior.

According to him: “Recognition and rewards motivate employees to perform better, leading to increased productivity and job satisfaction. It encourages them to strive for excellence and push themselves beyond their limits. It fosters a sense of belonging, making them feel valued and appreciated, leading to increased engagement and reduced turnover. We are doing it because they are instrumental to the success we see at GASVINE today.

“It has been six years of commitment, responsibility, hard work innovation and above all, providing good leadership. We know that the real estate industry is very dynamic and to carve a niche for yourself as a company, you have to be very innovative, which calls for commitment and hard work. Even during holidays, we don’t go on holiday. We work round the clock to ensure we meet our vision of being the leading brand in providing quality housing for all Nigerians and this is a commitment we are always working towards to achieve”.

The awardees included: Victoria Ipkeoha , Best Branch Manager for the year 2023. She also clinched the Best Marketer award . Doris Amadi won the Best General Manager; Lucy Onah got the Media Personality award and Chidera Agada,Most Consistent Staff.

Other recipients were : Charles Eberim, Best Deputy General Manager; Hope Ajozie, Best Dressed Female; Victor Arikpo, Best Dressed Male and Basil Iwuayawu, Best Special Squad.