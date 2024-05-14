Housing deficit: FG tasked on affordable housing

By Kingsley Adegboye

Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), has called on the government to urgently address the housing deficit in Nigeria, emphasizing that “nobody should live on the streets and every citizen should have a residence.”

This appeal was made by Festus Adebayo, Executive Director of HDAN, in a press statement.

Adebayo highlighted the dire situation of inadequate shelter globally, citing a 2024 Habitat for Humanity estimate that 1.53 billion people around the world live in inadequate housing.

According to him, shockingly, Nigeria ranks first with 25 million homeless people, followed by India with 18 million.

“Nigeria’s housing policy is not being effectively implemented at all levels of government, Poverty and homelessness rates are increasing daily, and there are no real solutions in sight.”

He lamented the poor impact of some state governments in the area of housing of citizens, which he described as negligible, pointing out that government often forgets the most vulnerable who need access to low-income housing.”

Adebayo noted that the housing crisis is a global issue, affecting Europe, Asia, Latin America, and North America, stressing however, that the effectiveness of government responses varies significantly.

“To emphasize the housing challenge, state governments often promise land in remote areas without the necessary infrastructure, leading to high costs for the end product,” he said.

He emphasized that Nigeria must make a critical decision regarding its citizens who cannot afford market rents.

“Will it let them die on the streets, or will it use some of its wealth to ensure people can live with dignity, regardless of their poverty?” Adebayo asked.

He said Nigeria is wealthy enough to ensure that no citizen should live on the streets, calling on the government to study countries like Japan, Thailand, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Slovenia, and Costa Rica, which have successful housing policies that could be replicated.

“The housing crisis requires urgent and effective action,” adding that “Every Nigerian deserves the dignity of a safe and secure home.”