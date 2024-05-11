Hospital abandoned me in coma for hours over non-payment of deposit — Buhari’s minister, Dalung

Former Sports and Youths Minister, Solomon Dalung

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has revealed that he almost died in a hospital because of the non-payment of the admission deposit.

Dalung said the hospital was a reputable one that he used regularly for medical checkups but failed him at his lowest time.

The ex-minister said this on Friday, in a series of posts on X, saying he fell ill on Wednesday and went to the unnamed hospital for treatment.

Dalung said he met the doctor and he became unconscious shortly after meeting but he was abandoned.

Narrating his ordeal, Dalung said he was abandoned for four hours because he could not pay the deposit.

He disclosed the illness aggravated as he became unconscious and spent another seven hours in coma.

He said that despite holding his medical records, the hospital refused to give him treatment because he had yet to make an admission deposit.

”I was ferried into emergency ward but abandoned for over 4 hrs due to non-payment of admission deposits. Regained partial consciousness later did the transfer of deposit,” Dalung wrote.

“I was then admitted into the ward and given medical attention. This is the hospital that has my medical records.

“The last medical checkup I did about two months ago was there, but suddenly, I became a stranger because of non-payments of deposits even with the so-called name.

“After that, I fell into unconsciousness again for about 7 hours. To God be the glory, I have been discharged after three days and recovering.

“Were it not for partial consciousness to pay the deposits, I would have been Mr. late. Many Nigerians have gone this way. Where is our humanity?”

He stated that it took the intervention of the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, for the situation to be addressed.

“My security details called the Plateau State SSG about the situation, who informed the Governor @CalebMutfwang.

“He directed the SSG to visit me and access the situation. Which he did immediately. Also, some top political friends with LG Chairmen were in the hospital. It’s well,” he added.