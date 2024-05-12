HEALTH FOR ALL: Nani enlists 240 UPU women wing members into Delta State Health Insurance Scheme

John Nani

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

TO ensure ease and access to better health attention, the Chairman, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Barr.John Nani has enlisted 240 of the Urhobo Progress Union Women Wing into the Delta State Health Insurance Scheme.

The ceremony which took place at the Urhobo Cultural Centre, saw 240 women from the 24 kingdoms of Urhobo land with 10 drawn from each kingdom as beneficiaries.

Speaking at the occasion, Nani said since many Urhobo Women, especially the aged ones cannot afford medical bills of hospital when they are sick, he has to empower the women to enable them to have free medical care in the hospital of their choice in the state.

According to him, “This is the first batch of the gesture, subsequently, other groups of women would be enrolled in the scheme.”

He therefore called on other well-meaning Urhobo sons and daughters of the Kingdom to emulate this gesture to see that many of the vulnerable women have free medical care.

He said, “When l discover that other ethnic groups in the state are helping their people in this direction, l have to help our people as well”.

On his part, the Director General of Contributing Insurance Commission, Delta State, Dr Isaac Akpoveta said it is Nani that made this health scheme for women possible saying that his job was to ensure the women register.

He therefore thanked Nani for his benevolence just as he appealed to other sons and daughters of Urhobo land, philanthropists and others to emulate Nani’s gesture.

According to him, health is a right, not a privilege of the few.

Responding on behalf of the women, the President of UPU Women Wing, World Wide, Dame Chief Rose Oghene expressed gratitude to Hon. Chief John Nani to have them enrolled in a health scheme as that would enable them to live long.

She said with this, other Urhobo sons and daughters are already cuing up to help them.

The women therefore prayed for God’s protection and good health for Hon Chief John Nani. The high point of the ceremony was the presentation of the insurance scheme cards to the women amidst cheers.