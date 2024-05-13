Hardship: Don’t give up on Tinubu, APC chieftain begs Nigerians

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged Nigerians not to give up on the administration of President Bola Tunubu.

Oyintiloye, in a statement, said that various economic policies by the president which may have created discomfort would form a strong foundation upon which a prosperous Nigeria would be built.

He said: “There is no doubt that Nigerians are facing hard times but this is not deliberate or a sign of failure on the part of the president.

“For us to enjoy a prosperous Nigeria we must be ready to sacrifice a little and that is what is currently happening.

“All the economic policies put in place by the president that are causing the pains are actually meant to strengthen our economy.

“Don’t give up on the president. He will do better and he will continue to improve on the welfare of Nigerians.”