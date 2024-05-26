Hajj 2024: Zamfara supports pilgrims with $100 each

… pilgrims to be airlift May 30th

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara state Chairman Hajj Commission Alhaji Musa Mallaha, said arrangement has been concluded for the 1,718 intending Pilgrims to be airlift to the Holy land on May 30th.

The Chairman who spoke with vanguard in an interview through the permanent Commissioner in charge of enlightenment Da’awa and Hadaya Alhaji Buhari Maijega, said the intending Pilgrims from the 14 local government areas were informed to be prepared for calling at any moment.

Maijega said as part of the preparation, the state government under Governor Dauda Lawal, supported the pilgrims with $100 each to complete their Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) from $419 to appropriate $500 requirement.

According to him,, this year intending Pilgrims encountered problem of least Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) where they only have less than what they are suppose to posses, and the Governor decided to support them to complete the needed allowance.

“When compare with previous years where a pilgrims would be provided with enough BTA of $700 up to $1,000 by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), this year look different where they provided with only $419 and government considered it very low for the intending Pilgrims, so decided to provide each of the 1,718 with $100.

Maijega explained further that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) initially announced $500 BTA for Nigerian pilgrims at the exchange rate of N1, 250 to US dollar.

However, the prevailing volatility of exchange rate to over N1,500 to the US dollar reduced the approved $500 BTA to $418 per pilgrim, stressed that “the gesture by the state Governor was to relieve the pilgrims of the financial borden while enabling them to seamlessly participate in the spiritual experience”.

Maijega said, all adequate arrangement has been made to intending pilgrims both at home and at the holy land and have been enlighten on how to be guided the rules and regulations placed by Hajj Commission.

“We have enlighten the pilgrims on especially how to ensure they did not involved themselves on carrying suspicious drugs in their luggages to Saudi Arabia.

“They were also warned against those criminals who appear to be honest and later cheated them while carrying their BTA or exchange with Saudi Riyals”